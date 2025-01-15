Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cencora were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COR opened at $240.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $253.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.60.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total transaction of $5,208,619.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at $74,283,064.32. This trade represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,696 shares of company stock valued at $22,862,734. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

