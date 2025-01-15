Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Fortinet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 89,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,343,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.35.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,972,076.19. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $448,549.74. This represents a 79.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,590 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.