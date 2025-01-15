Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 20,547 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

