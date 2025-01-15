Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 215 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in DoorDash by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at DoorDash
In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $315,312.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,501.74. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $18,443,523.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,375. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,019,321 shares of company stock worth $177,554,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DoorDash Price Performance
DASH stock opened at $169.33 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.48.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
DoorDash Profile
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
