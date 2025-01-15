Wedmont Private Capital Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 2,833.3% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $339.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.54 and its 200 day moving average is $327.69.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.