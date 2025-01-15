Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,198,000. CX Institutional grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $121.52 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.94.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

