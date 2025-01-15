Wedmont Private Capital Sells 166 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Shell were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 349,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of Shell by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 21,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Shell by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

