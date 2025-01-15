Wedmont Private Capital Sells 50 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in KLA were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,979,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,424,000 after acquiring an additional 145,317 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 32,828.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,419,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,647,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,221,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,487,971,000 after purchasing an additional 93,743 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in KLA by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,399,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,684,000 after purchasing an additional 286,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,695,000 after buying an additional 21,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $701.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $726.56. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $552.85 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $795.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.10.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

