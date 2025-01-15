Wedmont Private Capital Takes $615,000 Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 243,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

IBIT stock opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.