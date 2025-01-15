Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Lowered by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

