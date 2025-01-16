13,271 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,271 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 59,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $2,514,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $28,722.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,311.10. This trade represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Atb Cap Markets lowered NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Stock Up 1.7 %

NOV stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.