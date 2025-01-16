1,531 Shares in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSTR
MicroStrategy Stock Performance
NASDAQ MSTR opened at $360.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.42. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.98) EPS.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroStrategy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.