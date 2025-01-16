180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,200,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,747,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $673,927,000 after buying an additional 1,789,919 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 894,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,885,000 after buying an additional 685,662 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,720,000 after buying an additional 647,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.55.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $248.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

