180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 97,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 159,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.10 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

