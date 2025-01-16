180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Humana by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partners lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.70.

Humana Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $280.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.31 and a 12-month high of $455.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.10.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

