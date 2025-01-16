180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

