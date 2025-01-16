180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736,247 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,533,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,192 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,399 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.76.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

