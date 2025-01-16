180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $6,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,648,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,276,612.92. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $67,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394,935 shares in the company, valued at $43,084,880.65. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 763,125 shares of company stock valued at $17,491,339. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Unity Software Trading Up 0.2 %

U opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.98.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

