180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 12.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,280 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth $1,624,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth $785,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of C3.ai from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

C3.ai Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AI stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,625,907.20. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 11,339 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $476,238.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,742. The trade was a 93.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 668,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,425,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

