180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 259,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after buying an additional 79,975 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $102.91 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $105.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
