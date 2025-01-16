180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 259,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after buying an additional 79,975 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 121,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $102.91 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $105.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.53.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.