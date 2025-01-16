180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,810 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $55,456,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 570,293 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of F opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

