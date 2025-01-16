20,690 Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,690 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.88%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.35%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

