250 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

AMR stock opened at $191.21 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.55 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.34.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 10,621 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.73, for a total transaction of $2,429,341.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 603,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,002,415.66. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

