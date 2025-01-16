2,945 Shares in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $144.97 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $114.89 and a 1 year high of $149.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.53.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

