3,671 Shares in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,847,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,253,000 after buying an additional 140,899 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 649.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 93,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,582,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,932,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

CMPR stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.51 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

