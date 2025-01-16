4,348 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.