500 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 27.4% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 64.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 13.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,660. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,083,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,268,166.06. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,384 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

