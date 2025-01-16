5,000 Shares in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Separately, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOX opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

About AdvisorShares MSOX 2X Daily ETF

The Advisorshares Msos 2x Daily ETF (MSOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the daily total return of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) through swap agreements. MSOX was launched on Aug 23, 2022 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

