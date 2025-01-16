900 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,253,000 after acquiring an additional 89,379 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

