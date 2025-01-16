Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in December

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Acadian Timber Trading Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.
About Acadian Timber
