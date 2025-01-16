Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in December

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Acadian Timber Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

