Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Achieve Life Sciences were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 134.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Achieve Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

