AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.19.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

