AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.14 and a one year high of $123.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.