AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after buying an additional 3,608,542 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,990,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,678.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 205,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 198,312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.29.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

