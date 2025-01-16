AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

