AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after purchasing an additional 893,652 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 237,976 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $998,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

