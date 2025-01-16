AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,007.58. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,170. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $58.32 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

