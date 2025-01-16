AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $703,000 Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth $215,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $98.20 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $113.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.52 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

