AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $867,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $89.11 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

