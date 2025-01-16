AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $910,000 Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $656.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $673.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $616.80. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $453.18 and a 1 year high of $712.42. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,516.83. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. This trade represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock worth $12,303,829. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.94.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

