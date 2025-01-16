AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,824,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,400,000 after buying an additional 167,787 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,823 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,864,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,524,000 after purchasing an additional 111,281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,660,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000,000 after purchasing an additional 191,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

