AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBUX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,462.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 172,413 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $970,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $222,000.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $155.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

