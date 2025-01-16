AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6,689.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

