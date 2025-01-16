AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

