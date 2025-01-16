AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 10,251 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,122,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $346,000.

FNDA opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

