AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,466 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.91. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

