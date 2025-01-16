AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,372 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 116,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. B. Riley lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

FSK stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,238. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

