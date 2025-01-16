AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,409 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $67.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

