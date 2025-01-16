AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 4,325 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth $144,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 143,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,422.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

