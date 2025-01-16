AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 277.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JAAA opened at $50.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

